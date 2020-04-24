Retail union upset Macy’s fireworks to go on despite furloughs

On Thursday, retailer Macy’s announced that this year’s Fourth of July firework show in New York will go on despite the spread of COVID-19.

But the decision to light up the skies over New York City did not come without controversy.

The head of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union opposed the decision to hold the fireworks show as many Macy's employees are furloughed.

“Macy’s should not be spending millions on fireworks displays while its own workforce is out of work. They are putting New Yorkers at risk in order to create a nationally televised commercial for themselves, and using our city as a backdrop. If they really cared about New Yorkers, they would be spending that money on healthcare coverage for the hard-working employees that made them successful for decades,” said Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

Mayor Bill DeBlasio said the firework show is an important one for the hard-hit city.

"There's many other important celebrations and gatherings, but this one is truly universal and is something that we should not go without," he said.

Macy's has not yet responded with its reaction.