TUCSON, Ariz.--An online form is the latest tool the city of Tucson is using in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Residents can now go online and report businesses that aren't following the Executive Order, which was put out by Gov. Doug Ducey in March, that urges residents to practice social distancing.

Residents can remain anonymous while reporting how businesses are violating the Executive Order and where they're located.

Visit the City of Tucson website here to access the form.