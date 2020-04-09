Researchers analyze genomes to track coronavirus in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona researchers are now using supercomputers to analyze the genomes of coronavirus samples taken in Arizona.

The data is allowing them to trace the outbreak in detail to understand where the virus is coming from, how its spreading through the population and how it's changing. The information can help public health officials better target their response. It also can ensure diagnostic tests and vaccines are effective as the virus mutates over time.

The work is being done by a team of researchers from the Translational Genomics Research Institute, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona.

