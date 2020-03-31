Report: 800 officers, employees call out sick in Chicago

The coronavirus is taking its toll on the Chicago Police Department.

A Chicago Tribune report stated that over 800 Chicago police officers and employees called out sick on Monday.

Fifty officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, WGN reported . The report goes on to say that one of those officers is in critical condition at a local hospital.

"And the rule that we have here is if you are near somebody positive and you're symptomatic then you are automatically put on sick leave, on the medical," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the Chicago Tribune report.

WGN reports a group called "Bank the Blue" is offering free testing to "help and support officers through the pandemic."