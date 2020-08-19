Reid Park Zoo to partially reopen with 'wildlife walks'

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucsonans can finally say hello to the zoo animals again starting Aug. 28.

Reid Park Zoo will reopen with a modified viewing experience titled "Wildlife Walks."

This tour implements enhanced health and safety measures for all guests, staff, and animals, according to Sierra Boyer with Tucson Parks and Recreation.

"Guests are required to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing of six feet between other parties utilizing guided Zoo signage and sidewalk animal prints," Boyer said.

The zoo will be open for daily special summer viewing hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 30.

Tickets will not be sold at the gates. To reserve a spot online, visit reidparkzoo.org.

