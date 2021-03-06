Menu

Registration for new vaccination appointments for UArizona site opens Mar. 6

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 10:57 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 01:09:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans can start registering Saturday at 9 a.m. for approximately 13,000 vaccination appointments for the University of Arizona’s campus.

The state-site is open to individuals in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities, and prioritized group 1B, which includes those 65 and older, educators, and protective services workers, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. These appointments will be available from Sunday, Mar. 7, through Sunday, Mar. 14.

The UArizona site is open between 10 a.m and 10 p.m seven days a week.

To register you can do so by calling the bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation Help Desk at 1-844-542-8201 or by visiting online.

For more information about vaccine sites or vaccination, click here.

