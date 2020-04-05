Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Queen Elizabeth II: History will remember your actions in virus crisis

Posted: 6:41 AM, Apr 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-05 10:09:28-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Queen Elizabeth II: History will remember your actions in virus crisis

In a rare address to the nation, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis.

The 93-year-old monarch is expected to acknowledge the suffering that many families have experienced because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has infected over 42,000 citizens and killed at least 4,313 of them.

She will seek to lift spirits and offer hope to the country in its hour of need. The queen gives yearly Christmas messages but has given an address like this on only three previous occasions.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.