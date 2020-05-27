Quarantine spike in bicycle sales causes shortage in supply

TUCSON, Ariz. — A large demand for bicycles throughout quarantine has caused a shortage in supply for local businesses.

Owner of Fair Wheel Bikes Ralph Phillips said he's seen an increase of first-time riders come into his store through the last couple months.

He said this has been great for business, but their product comes from China and distributors shut down for their quarantine in February and March.

"The problem is my distributors are out of product so my shelves are going empty," Phillips said.

Phillips said he's hoping that doesn't happen because even with quarantine over, the demand is still high.

For now, he still has everything and is asking customers to wear a mask and stay ten feet from each other.

Even if this causes a shortage, he's excited to see so many new people enjoying the sport he loves.

I see families getting their two-year-old on bicycles right now, and when that two year old is a 12 year old, I hope he remembers how much he likes cycling and wants to still do it.

The CDC recommends outdoor and physical activity to stay healthy, especially during the pandemic, as long as you're wearing a mask and are six feet from each other.