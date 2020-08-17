Menu

Quarantine Dorms: UArizona officials create dorms for COVID-19 positive students

University of Arizona officials created quarantine dorms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 17, 2020
When students come to campus for move-in, they're not required to be tested for COVID-19 first. If the test comes back positive, they can choose to quarantine at home or go into one of three isolated dorm halls for 14 days.

Senior Director of Housing and Residential Life Alex Blandeburgo said there are 420 dorms available, but more can be added if needed.

Students are provided amenities like food, healthcare, WiFi and support during their stay.

"We’re in the middle of a pandemic," Blandeburgo said. "We knew we needed to have a process and a place that we can bring students that would potential test positive for COVID-19."

The dorms will be available all year, through random testing and contact tracing, to control the spread of the virus.

"To be successful, all of us have to be very committed to following all these guidelines and expectations on living within our community and outside the community as well," Blandeburgo said.

