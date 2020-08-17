Quarantine Dorms: UArizona officials create dorms for COVID-19 positive students

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona officials created quarantine dorms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

When students come to campus for move-in, they're not required to be tested for COVID-19 first. If the test comes back positive, they can choose to quarantine at home or go into one of three isolated dorm halls for 14 days.

ISOLATED DORMS: Today students at the @uarizona are moving into their dorms — but this year they have to get tested for #covid19 first.



IF positive — this is where they will live for 14 days. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/L4tLVESzaT — Veronika Vernachio (@vvernachio) August 14, 2020

Senior Director of Housing and Residential Life Alex Blandeburgo said there are 420 dorms available, but more can be added if needed.

This is the outside. This is 1 of 3 isolated buildings for #COVID19 positive students ONLY.



In isolation — students will have everything provided.



These will be active throughout the year, so if a student test positive later — they’d live here for 14 days. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/BreglJbChy — Veronika Vernachio (@vvernachio) August 14, 2020

Students are provided amenities like food, healthcare, WiFi and support during their stay.

"We’re in the middle of a pandemic," Blandeburgo said. "We knew we needed to have a process and a place that we can bring students that would potential test positive for COVID-19."

The dorms will be available all year, through random testing and contact tracing, to control the spread of the virus.

"To be successful, all of us have to be very committed to following all these guidelines and expectations on living within our community and outside the community as well," Blandeburgo said.