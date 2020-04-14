Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday news briefing

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 21, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. Trump seems intent on being the public face of the effort against what has become the most serious challenge for a president in a reelection year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday news briefing
Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 16:19:45-04

President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force will hold a news briefing at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Trump and the task force resumed daily news conferences on Monday after not briefing the media over Easter Weekend. Tuesday marks 15 out of 17 days Trump has held an on-camera news briefing.

During Monday's news briefing, Trump said that the White House will unveil a council aimed at reopening the economy. He also said the White House will unveil steps to reopen the economy.

But questions are arising on how those steps might look.

Trump claimed on Monday that he has the "total authority" to lift statewide "stay-at-home" orders against the orders of state governors. This is at odds with the 10th amendment, which gives governors so called "police power." Federal law says that states have the ability to impose a statewide quarantine or isolation during public health crises.

Presently, 45 states are under "stay at home" orders, which in general requires non-essential businesses to shutter to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Monday's briefing at times was contentious between reporters and the president. Trump aired a White House produced video that boasted about the president's initial response while stating that the media originally downplayed the coronavirus threat.

Trump gave himself credit for a travel restriction on January 31, which required those returning from Hubei Province, China, to quarantine for 14 days. The restriction also called for those returning from other sections of China to be screened at airports for coronavirus-related symptoms.

"(The TV networks were) all saying, he does not need to do it? All I am saying is this, how do you close down the greatest economy in the history of the world when on January 17 you have no cases and no deaths?" Trump said. "When on January 21, you have one case and no deaths? One case. Think about that. Now, I am supposed to close down the country?"

On March 9, Trump tweeted, "The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, 'The risk is low to the average American.'"

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.