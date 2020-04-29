President Trump says he's visiting Arizona next week

TUCSON, Ariz. — A trip to Arizona is on the docket for President Trump next week.

In a news conference Wednesday, the president said he's heading to the Grand Canyon State, but no rally is planned.

"Imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full -- every, every six seats are empty for every one that you have full that wouldn't look too good. No , I hope that we're going to be able to do some good old fashioned 25,000 person rallies, where everyone's going wild because they love our country, like that to happen," Trump said.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the visit to Arizona does include "a tour of a manufacturing plant that is making protective masks."

No official date has been announced for his visit.

The president's would be trip to Arizona comes shortly after Governor Ducey announced plans to extend Arizona's stay-at-home order through May 15.

President Trump last visited Arizona on Feb. 19 of this year.