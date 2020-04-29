Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

President Trump says he's visiting Arizona next week

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
<p>President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Replay: President Trump addresses Congress
Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-29 18:21:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A trip to Arizona is on the docket for President Trump next week.

In a news conference Wednesday, the president said he's heading to the Grand Canyon State, but no rally is planned.

"Imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full -- every, every six seats are empty for every one that you have full that wouldn't look too good. No , I hope that we're going to be able to do some good old fashioned 25,000 person rallies, where everyone's going wild because they love our country, like that to happen," Trump said.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the visit to Arizona does include "a tour of a manufacturing plant that is making protective masks."

No official date has been announced for his visit.

The president's would be trip to Arizona comes shortly after Governor Ducey announced plans to extend Arizona's stay-at-home order through May 15.

President Trump last visited Arizona on Feb. 19 of this year.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.