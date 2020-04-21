Menu

President Trump gives Tuesday coronavirus briefing after meeting with Gov. Cuomo

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21

President Donald Trump will deliver a daily news briefing alongside members of the White House’s coronavirus task force on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s briefing will come after his meeting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has at times been critical of the president’s response to the pandemic. Cuomo and Trump previously sparred over the number of ventilators needed in the state, as New York has become the worldwide epicenter of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The briefing also comes moments after the US Senate voted to approve a $500 billion spending bill, with a majority of the funds being used to replenish the now depleted Paycheck Protection Program.

