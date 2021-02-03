President Biden approves Navajo Nation Disaster Declaration due to COVID-19

NAVAJO NATION — President Biden has approved the Navajo Nation’s Disaster Declaration due to the impact of COVID-19.

The approval from President Biden orders federal assistance to support the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus disease.

“Federal funding is available to the Navajo Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for the entire Tribe impacted by COVID-19,” a release from the White House states.

The Navajo Nation continues to be one of the hardest-hit areas in the country when it comes to the impact of COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation has had more than 28,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, and 1,032 confirmed deaths.

Details on exactly how much funding the Navajo Nation has requested or how much it will receive have not been released.