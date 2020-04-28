Possible Pay Cuts and Furloughs for Pima County staff

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County is now looking into pay cut and furlough options if revenue loss takes a bigger hit during the state shutdown.

Huckleberry calls it a contingency plan.

Budgeting in the Covid-19 era is an unprecedented challenge for Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry.

His latest consideration is outlined in this memo he wrote last week.

He's instructed staff to look at two options.

1. Every employee, including administrators, take a 5 percent pay cut.

2. A graduated percent pay furlough

Workers making more than $150,000 could see a 7.5% reduction --

A 5% reduction between $75,000 and $150,000 --

For those making making less than $75,000 -- a 2.5% reduction.

And to compensate for the salary cut, Huckleberry says the county would grant more paid leave called Furlough Leave. It could be banked up to three years. Employees who leave the job cannot cash out.

Huckleberry tells us he's trying to avoid layoffs.

He's already making cuts in expenditures and right now he's anticipating a 25 million dollar loss next fiscal year.

Huckleberry says he'll finalize that budget late this week or early next week to present to the Board of Supervisors.

