Plans to reopen Disney World, Universal Studios would limit capacity

A working group developing plans to reopen major attractions in the Orlando area issued preliminary guidelines this week on how major theme parks in the area should reopen amid the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations, which were intended to guide Disney World and Universal Studio, showed that capacity at the attractions should be initially capped at 50%.

The guidance was issued by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

The group issued the following reopening guidance:

- Employees age 65 and over excused from work

- Ride and attraction lines set markers 6 feet apart

- Staff wipe down all railings and surfaces after every use

- Temperature checks of all employees, with those registering over 100.4 degrees be excused

- All employees required to wear masks

- Touchless hand sanitizer stations used at ticketing entries, turnstiles, ride and attraction entrances and exits

After conditions improve, a recommendation would guide theme parks to increase capacity to 75%.

Currently, Disney World is closed until further notice, Universal Studios is closed until May 31.

The state of Florida ended its Stay at Home order last night.

