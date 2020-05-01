Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Plans to reopen Disney World, Universal Studios would limit capacity

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty&#39;s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it&#39;s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Plans to reopen Disney World, Universal Studios would limit capacity
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 16:42:21-04

A working group developing plans to reopen major attractions in the Orlando area issued preliminary guidelines this week on how major theme parks in the area should reopen amid the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations, which were intended to guide Disney World and Universal Studio, showed that capacity at the attractions should be initially capped at 50%.

The guidance was issued by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

The group issued the following reopening guidance:

- Employees age 65 and over excused from work
- Ride and attraction lines set markers 6 feet apart
- Staff wipe down all railings and surfaces after every use
- Temperature checks of all employees, with those registering over 100.4 degrees be excused
- All employees required to wear masks
- Touchless hand sanitizer stations used at ticketing entries, turnstiles, ride and attraction entrances and exits

After conditions improve, a recommendation would guide theme parks to increase capacity to 75%.

Currently, Disney World is closed until further notice, Universal Studios is closed until May 31.

The state of Florida ended its Stay at Home order last night.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.