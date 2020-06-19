Pistoleros Wild West Show holds fundraiser performances after COVID-19 closure

TUCSON, Ariz. — From the stunts to the explosions, the Pistoleros Wild West Show has been a stable in the Tucson community for the past 23 years.

Performances stopped the first weekend of March because of COVID-19 and haven't been open since.

Artist Director Jerry Woods said COVID-19 took a toll on the show financially and might be closed forever at Trail Dust Town.

"Unfortunately, the stunt show was kind of an extra thing out here, and they looked at it every way they could and didn’t see and viability to continue to show under their management," Woods said.

Woods runs the show with wife, Heather, and son, Noah. They decided to take the show on themselves, so they're hosting a fundraiser show.

The shows are Friday at eight p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 and eight p.m.

General Admission is 20 dollars and VIP, which includes meeting the actors and a tour of the set, is 30 dollars.

The Woods family said performing is their passion, and they hope to continue bringing joy into the lives of Tucsonans for generations to come.

"This may be our very last show," Woods said. "We sincerely hope not, but this could be it and feeling that and knowing that, we’re going to put our very best foot forward."