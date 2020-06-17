Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb tests positive for COVID-19

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb confirmed Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff said as a law enforcement official and elected leader, he did not have the luxury of staying home while working.

Lamb said that on Saturday he held a campaign event where he believes he came in contact with someone who had the virus.

On Tuesday, Lamb was scheduled to join the President at the White House. As protocol, all visitors are screened for the virus, and while asymptomatic, Lamb tested positive for COVID-19.

Lamb said he will be self-quarantining for the next 14 days, maybe longer.

The Sheriff said he has alerted the Pinal County Public Health Department about his positive test and is working to track those he came in contact with.