Pinal Co. health officials outline plan for distributing COVID vaccine

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz.-- As cases continue to spike in Arizona and hospitals are running out of ICU beds, Pinal County health officials said they have a plan in place once COVID-19 vaccine doses are available.

Who gets vaccinated first will be based on CDC and state recommendations.

Officials said the Pfizer vaccine will be the first to be rolled out.

"A lot of these processes are already in place because we give immunizations every day so we are taking some of our existing capabilities and technology and using it with Covid vaccine," said Biodefense and preparedness and response coordinator for Pinal county, Kore Redden. "We want the community, we want our partners and we want the public to know that we are prepared for this."

Governor Doug Ducey said vaccines will be provided to counties with amounts based on population.

Ducey also said the state will receive more than 383,000 doses by the end of the month.

The first shipment is expected to arrive in over the weekend.

