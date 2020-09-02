Pima, Maricopa counties could meet school reopening benchmarks Thursday, ADHS says

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday that Maricopa and Pima counties could meet the benchmark to enter hybrid learning this week.

The department said they estimate the two counties could meet the benchmark based on the current data trend, and that it could happen as soon as Thursday.

ADHS recommends that all three benchmarks -- involving cases, percent positivity, and COVID-like illnesses -- be met for two weeks to return to the classroom.

The ADHS school dashboard shows data for each county and what benchmarks they have yet to meet.

As of Wednesday, Maricopa County has met two of the three benchmarks, only waiting on the "two consecutive weeks with percent positivity below 7%" benchmark. Pima County was waiting on the same benchmark as of Wednesday.

According to the "Safely Returning to In-Person Instruction" guide by ADHS, moving to the hybrid model would be implemented with multiple safety measures while there is "minimal to moderate community spread" of the coronavirus. Traditional learning should be utilized with zero to minimal community spread, with less restrictive safety measures.