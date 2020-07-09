Pima JTED makes COVID-19 safety changes for upcoming school year

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima JTED invests in new safety changes to welcome students back for new semester.

Superintendent Kathy Prather sad the school district invested a lot of money to make sure their students were safe this fall.

Upon arrive to school, students will see signed on the door saying "if you're feeling sick, stay home."

In the front office, where staff greets guests, there will be a plexy glass barrier up. Everyone's temperature will be checked, and masks will be required at all times.

Each classroom will only be filled to half capacity, making some work online and some in-person.

"I think it has never been more important than before right now for our students to leave high school and know they can earn a leaving wage and continue to purse their education if they wish," Prather said.

She said Pima JTED is also giving students the option of all online classwork for more programs, if the student chooses.

Staff called every student individually, instead of a survey, and found only less than 10% of them wanted this option.

"With the data that we’re seeing, there are concerns that there is a lot of virus out there so that may continue, so where ever possible we want to differentiate our instruction," Prather said.

Prather said they're trying to start online work on August 10, and then in-person the 17.