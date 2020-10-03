Pima County's COVID-19 progress report shows benchmark change won't halt hybrid learning

TUCSON, Ariz. — A key benchmark on the Pima County Health Department's COVID-19 progress report has gone from yellow to red signifying the transmission rate has increased from moderate to substantial, the Pima County Health Department announced Friday.

Although this benchmark is one of many in the report, it is used to determine the level of safety measures necessary for schools and business in the county. This benchmark is the only one in the red. All other benchmarks remain in yellow or green as of now.

Because the slide back to “Red” for this one benchmark is almost entirely driven by cases associated with the University of Arizona, the Health Department is comfortable with local K-12 schools continuing to follow a slow, considerate move to hybrid implementation of in-person learning.

Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said he expects the change from Moderate to Substantial transmission will be temporary as University of Arizona and student housing facilities, apartments and Greek houses are doing a better job controlling the spread of COVID-19 on and near campus recently.

The health department will continue to keep businesses, schools and families up-to-date with most recent information to make any changes, if need be.

For more information on Pima County's COVID-19 progress report, click here.