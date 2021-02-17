Pima County's COVID-19 numbers improve

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County may be turning the tide on COVID-19.

At this time, the voluntary curfew is still in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for the county.

Today, Dr. Francisco Garcia, telling the Pima County Board of Supervisors, that he believes we are headed in the right direction.

Dr. Garcia said "So, we are pretty close to within striking distance of no longer needing a voluntary curfew, we are not there yet. But if we continue on the current trend we are really pretty good shape. All of our indicators in general are actually moving in the right direction, including COVID-like illness reports from the hospitals. The percent positivity is dropping significantly. All of our indicators are moving in the right direction. I anticipate continuing to see that movement this week and next."

Dr. Garcia also says in the last five weeks there has been a reduction in cases, and he believes things are improving.

The board of supervisors meet again March 2.