Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pima County's 3rd free COVID-19 testing site to open at Udall Center

items.[0].image.alt
zoranm/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Doctor wearing protective mask, visor and gloves taking nose swab from patient with COVID-19 test kit
Free covid testing in Tucson
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-06 18:30:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson metro area is getting a third site for free COVID-19 testing.

The Morris K. Udall Center in Udall Park will become a free testing center starting Aug. 6, the city announced with Pima County in a news release Thursday afternoon. The center sits on the southeast corner of Sabino Canyon and Tanque Verde Roads. The new testing site is funded by federal dollars from the CARES Act, the county says.

The city's other two free testing sites are at the Kino Event Center and Ellie Towne Center.

Residents do not need a doctor's note to get a test and will get their results in 72 hours or less, the city's news release said.

Tests at the Udall Center are available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule a test, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!