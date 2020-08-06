Pima County's 3rd free COVID-19 testing site to open at Udall Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson metro area is getting a third site for free COVID-19 testing.

The Morris K. Udall Center in Udall Park will become a free testing center starting Aug. 6, the city announced with Pima County in a news release Thursday afternoon. The center sits on the southeast corner of Sabino Canyon and Tanque Verde Roads. The new testing site is funded by federal dollars from the CARES Act, the county says.

The city's other two free testing sites are at the Kino Event Center and Ellie Towne Center.

Residents do not need a doctor's note to get a test and will get their results in 72 hours or less, the city's news release said.

Tests at the Udall Center are available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule a test, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.