PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County announced Friday the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is now offering COVID vaccinations.

All eligible and enrolled veterans can now receive a vaccine at the Tucson VA, according to the health department.

Veterans who wish to receive a vaccine are advised to register online through the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

People with any questions are asked to call 1-800-698-2411.