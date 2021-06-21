Pima County to rescind mandatory temperature checks to enter county buildings July 5

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County announced it will rescind the mandatory county-wide temperature checks and wellness screenings to enter county buildings next month.

The mandatory county-wide temperature screenings ends, effective July 5, according to a memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to the Board of Supervisors Friday.

In April 2020, Pima County required a temperature screening upon anyone entering a county facility.

In his memo, Huckleberry says it was registered in "Administrative Procedure (AP) 23-54, Temporary Wellness Checks to Safeguard the Workplace During Novel Coronavirus Outbreak."

With Pima County's vaccination efforts reducing the number of positive cases, this allows the screenings to end, including AP 23-54, Huckleberry's memo states. Department's can continue to require temperature checks of their employees and visitors.

In his memo, Huckleberry expresses that any unvaccinated employees and visitors are advised to continue to follow mitigation efforts that include:



Wear a mask at all times

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands frequently

As for vaccinated employees, those who want to continue to wear a mask are permitted.

According to the memo, organizations and departments are to inform unvaccinated employees and visitors of mandatory requirements while on county property or facilities.

Signage and notices will remain in place with adjustments, reading: 'Mask Required If You Are Not Vaccinated.'

Read the full memo from Administrator Chuck Huckelberry here

