Pima County to reach 100,000 vaccine doses given by end of Friday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the final of the daily COVID updates this week from Pima County, Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said the county is on track to hit 100,000 vaccine doses distributed by the end of Friday; which is also on track with the county’s initial projections.

“A fairly remarkable feat, given the fact that we started administering the vaccine on approximately Dec. 17, and are on track to deliver 300,000 doses by the end of these first three months of the year,” said Garcia.

Though COVID-19 infections are steadily high, Garcia said vaccinations are currently trending in the right direction.

“But if you think about what that really means, almost one in ten of our fellow citizens will have gotten at least a single dose of vaccine,” said Garcia.

And he said a major part of that being regional vaccination centers ramping up in their vaccination rates.

“All of those partners and then some are going to continue to be resourced with the vaccines that we have in hand in order to help them keep going. Right now, it is really critical that we do not lose any of this momentum,” said Garcia.

Believing we can achieve a high degree of vaccinations in the majority of Pima County’s population by the summer, to have an almost-normal fall.