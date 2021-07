TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to rescind the COVID-19 emergency proclamation.

The board voted 3-2 to rescind the proclamation. Rex Scott, Sharon Bronson and Steve Christy voted to rescind. Matt Heinz and Adelita Grijalva voted not to rescind.

Passed in March 2020, the proclamation required face coverings in public and other safety measures, but that face-covering portion of the order was rescinded in May.