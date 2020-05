PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Superior Court, the Juvenile Court center and court offices reopen Monday with COVID-19 restrictions.

Mandatory temperature and wellness checks will be put into place for anyone in the building. Face masks will also be mandatory.

The screenings will be done with touch-less thermometers. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed in a court facility.

Ski masks and similar masks that cover someone's entire face are not permitted.