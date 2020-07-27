Pima County set to open second free COVID-19 saliva testing center

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department is set to open a second free COVID-19 saliva testing center Wednesday, July 29.

The testing site will be held at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, testing does require pre-registration offered by Arizona State University in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, according to a news release from PCHD.

The Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way offers free nasal swab tests by appointment only. Testing hours there are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Hours at the Flowing Wells location July 29 and 31 only will be 3 - 7 p.m., and starting Wednesday, August 5 testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Pre-registration is required, to register, go to:



Click the link to 'Schedule my test'

Click the “Pre-register” button for the Ellie Towne Community Center

Use Agency code: FvCmy1fGe

Create a username (email address) and password.

Assistance will be provided by staff at the testing site for those who had trouble registering ahead of time.

Reminders before you go to get tested:



You must bring a photo ID and the QR code shown in your confirmation email.

Make sure you are well hydrated at least 30 minutes ahead of your appointment time.

At 30 minutes prior to your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit out the water.

Please do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for at least 30 minutes prior to your appointment.

When you arrive at the site, wear a protective face covering - either cloth or surgical mask

To cancel or reschedule your appointment, log in to your account

Pima County is planning to hold a third testing site and mobile testing site in the near future.

Testing will continue until it is no longer needed to control the pandemic. This program is funded through County’s federal CARES Act grant.

For more information about Pima County's COVID-19 testing, visit here.