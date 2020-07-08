Pima County receives 112 mask-related complaints

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County received 112 mask-related complaints from June 23-30.

In a memorandum to the Board of Supervisors, it explained the complaints were about customers or employees not wearing masks in public areas. It added one establishment was visited because it had multiple complaints.

"We are not looking to enforce against any individual specifically we're looking at compliance in public places, which are largely mostly retail establishments. Once issues are brought to the attention of a retail establishment, we have seen what we would classify as good compliance," explained County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry.

The County set up a website where the public can file complaints about those establishments not following the rules.

Supervisor Sharon Bronson asked Huckleberry what to relay when residents call her office to report an establishment not complying with the mask mandate.

“Every written complaint will be followed up on and they will be contacted by a member of our staff to get more details about the complaint and then that complaint than is summarized and forwarded to the responsible party,” said Huckleberry.

He offered an example to Supervisor Bronson.

“If it's a retail establishment means the management of every retail establishment receives typically a letter, which is a notice requirement of the county with regard to a potential violation of the mass accordance with the proclamation and asked to take corrective action in each of our cases to date,” he explained.

Huckleberry broke down how the complaints are handled with a full range of penalties that start at the educational level.

“If in fact, we have repeat violations, which means we have a number of complaints about the establishment, then the enforcement is elevated to another process that then goes in and documents the conditions and then determines whether or not appropriate action is necessary. At this point, we would document the case, and then come to the board," explained Huckleberry.