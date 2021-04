PAIM COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking to get your first COVID vaccine dose? There is a chance today.

Pima County opened two pop-up vaccination clinics for today at Amphitheater High School (125 W. Yavapai Road) until 5 p.m. and at the Chinese Cultural Center (1288 W. River Road) until 7 p.m.

The walk-up clinics are offering the Moderna vaccine, and no appointments are needed.