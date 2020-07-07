Pima County partners with ASU Biodesign Institute to expand on local COVID-19 testing

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department has partnered with Arizona State University (ASU) Biodesign Institute to expand on local COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release from PCHD, a $2 million, one-year contract entails for the Biodesign Institute's high-capacity labs to test samples from clinics in Pima County, which was agreed upon by the Board of Supervisors and Arizona Board of Regents.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the agreement on Tuesday, July 7.

“Testing must be done in a timely manner to allow the public and medical providers to identify, isolate, and prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Our community, like many across Arizona, continues to struggle to find the testing materials – the swabs, the transport media – and the people power needed to complete tests. ASU’s Biodesign Institute gives us another resource to meet our needs," Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen, M.D. said in a statement.

Test results will be sent to the state health department, who will then follow up with patients.

For further information on COVID-19 testing, click here.