Pima County offers $2M small business assistance grants for child care providers

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County announced Friday it will be offering $2 million in a small business assistance grant program to reimburse child care providers for expenses related with reopening and operating safely during the pandemic.

The county will give up to $10,000 per business owner, according to a news release from Pima County. Eligible cost for compensation includes; rent, lease and mortgage payments, utilities, payroll expenses, licensing fees, liability insurance, cleaning supplies, classroom materials and supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), and renovations to meet pandemic operational guidelines.

Below are grant program eligibility requirements:



Child care business is outside of the City of Tucson.

Business must be a Certified DES Family Child Care Provider or an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed Child Care Center.

Business must have 30 employees or less.

Business finances must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business must have been legally established as of February 2020.

You must provide invoices and proof of payment for reimbursable expenses made between May 1, 2020, and August 14, 2020.

You are limited to one grant per business owner (not per physical business location).

The grant program will be managed through a collaboration between two county departments including; Grants Management and Innovation, and Community & Workforce Development, utilizing CWD’s ZoomGrant application platform.

Child care providers can start applying August 14 through August 28, online through Pima County, which is part of the county's 'Back to Business campaign.'

The grant program is funded by the county’s federal CARES Act grant.