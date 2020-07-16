Pima County leaders adjust rules for businesses during the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Compelled by a rise in coronavirus cases around the state, Pima County leaders voted to revise the rules for businesses to operate during the pandemic.

Their decision didn't happen without some debate, part of the rules include a three level violation system for any business not following the guidelines.

The third level violation could lead to a business losing its permit.

Supervisor Steve Christy, who attended the meeting by phone, wanted clearer terms on violations against businesses that were later found to be invalid.

"Just because there were three complaints and they were all found to be invalid just by the fact that there were three complaints, does this not put you into that situation where you're publicly shamed?"

County Administrator, Chuck Huckleberry, reassured Christy that any invalid complaint against a business would not be counted against said business.

"Supervisor Christy, that's an incorrect interpretation."

Confusion was a common theme during Wednesday's emergency meeting, one that Supervisor Christy repeatedly addressed.

Confusion about what rules are in place, what revisions need to be made, the language of the rules themselves among other topics.

Businesses will still need to do wellness checks on their employees and vendors, post signage urging customers with symptoms not to enter, provide sanitizing products and mask requirements, limit in-door dining to less than 50-percent capacity and require parties be no larger than 10 people\, those rules are to name a few.

"This type of confusion just adds to the entire atmosphere and I predict we'll have another emergency meeting in the next few days," Supervisor Christy said.