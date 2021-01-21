Pima County Jail inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate at the Pima County Jail died Wednesday just a few weeks after contracting COVID-19.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the 47-year-old -- who the department isn't identifying -- had been in custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex since January 2020 on drug, child abuse and DUI charges.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 29, PCSD says, and was transferred to a hospital on Jan. 14 for complications from the virus. Hospital staff pronounced him dead on Wednesday.