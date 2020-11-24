Pima County issues public health advisory, voluntary curfew through Dec. 31

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — With COVID-19 cases increasing throughout Arizona, a public health advisory is issued by the Pima County Health Department encouraging the community to take part in a voluntary curfew now through December 31.

The voluntary curfew is will take effect between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily through the end of the year, according to PCHD. The request considers all Pima County residents, with an exception to individuals who have no fixed address.

PCHD says residents may leave home to go to work or other essential activities, to get food, medical care, medicine or supplies; care for family members; or respond to urgent or emergency situations.

"It is necessary to take this additional step due to the accelerating nature of the pandemic in our community," Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said. "While we appreciate the efforts of the majority of residents to slow the spread of the virus, a segment of the population continues to participate in social gatherings and resist the use of masks which exacerbates an already critical situation."

Pima County continues to help mitigate the spread and advises the community to continue safety measures including staying home when sick, frequent handwashing, wearing a mask, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet.

Those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 can get tested at any site available throughout the county.

For any more information regarding COVID in Pima County, click here.