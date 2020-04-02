Menu

Pima County in 'urgent' need of nurses, health director says

"Your community needs you now like never before."
Posted: 11:58 AM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 14:58:24-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County hospitals are in urgent need of nurses immediately, the county's health director says.

In his daily video update on Pima County's effort to battle COVID-19, Dr. Bob England said several hospitals need nurses urgently, both volunteer and paid.

"We have one facility with an urgent need for at least a dozen nurses and two dozen nursing assistants," England said.

Several specialty healthcare or outpatient facilities have been closed since state and county-wide shutdown orders, England said. Nurses who were furloughed there, or are recently retired, are being asked to join the fight against COVID-19.

"Your community needs you now like never before," England said.

The need for nurses will likely continue as the virus spreads in the county, England said.

Anyone interested in pitching in should email eocvolunteer@pima.gov.

