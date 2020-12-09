Menu

Pima County: Hospitals at capacity, COVID-19 transmission high

ERIC SUHM
Posted at 3:15 PM, Dec 09, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Office of Emergency Management issued an advisory Wednesday saying county hospitals are at capacity and COVID-19 transmission is high.

County officials are urging residents to stay home and follow COVID-19 guidelines from the health department.

"Stay home if you can, especially if you're sick, and wear a mask when out in public," the alert said.

On Wednesday, AZDHS reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths of the virus in Pima County.

According to the latest data from the Pima County Health Department, the number of available ICU beds in the county was in the single digits last week. Inpatient capacity dipped below 50 available beds on Dec. 3.

