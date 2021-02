PIMA COUTNY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County held its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic this past weekend.

On Saturday, more than 500 individuals were vaccinated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Health officials say they used a pilot run, using a 'pop-up' model and the health department is working to continue with the model.

There are no current dates and times or locations scheduled for the mobile clinics at this time.

