Pima County healthcare leaders, fire chiefs sign letter urging public to heed COVID-19 warnings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As cases of COVID-19 continuing spiking in Arizona, Pima County leaders are urging the public to take caution.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen released an open letter to the public Friday, signed by 24 leaders of hospitals, health care facilities and fire departments across the county.

FULL LETTER: Pima County leaders urge the public to stop the spread of COVID-19

"Our acute healthcare system is experiencing heavy stress and is near the breaking point," the letter says. "If our community does not take immediate action to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pima County, the results for the healthcare delivery system could be catastrophic."

The letter asks everyone in Pima County to stay home as much as possible and to wear a mask when around people who aren't members of your household.

The letter also asks residents not to gather with friends and family this holiday season.

"We know that’s a lot to ask this time of year, but the holidays will come again; sit this one out," the letter says. "Use the internet and telephones to communicate with family and friends."