Pima County Health relaxes some COVID-19 mitigation measures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County's top public health doctors say it's safe to relax some of the measures intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but residents still need to remain vigilant.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia announced Friday a revised Public Health advisory on COVID-19. Under the new advisory, the voluntary curfew has been rescinded and the size of gatherings permitted has increased from 10 people or fewer to 25.

The county will also reopen its parks to organized sports, with some limitations.

Cullen and Garcia say the updated policy comes amid falling case numbers and rising vaccinations across the county. Community transmission of the virus in Pima County has fallen from "high" to "substantial."

"This is all good and welcome news as we enter the second year of the pandemic. But let us be very clear – this pandemic is not over. Far from it," the joint statement from Garcia and Cullen said.

The statement urges Pima County residents to continue following mask and social distancing requirements and to stay home when possible.

"Everyone still needs to be vigilant and protect themselves and others from the disease," Cullen and Garcia said. "Please, continue to wear your masks. Continue to keep your distance. Continue to reduce your exposure risk by avoiding public gatherings and staying home as much as possible. Please continue to wash your hands routinely."