Pima County health officials confirm 2 more coronavirus-related deaths

Four confirmed deaths in Pima County
Posted: 3:27 PM, Mar 27, 2020
2020-03-10 Coronavirus.png

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department has confirmed two additional coronavirus-related deaths in the county Friday.

Health officials say this brings the total to four deaths in Pima County.

PCHD officials say one individual was man in his 80s and the other was a woman in her 80s.

The two individuals had medical conditions, which may have put them at a higher-risk for severe illness.

Those who are older or with underlying health conditions should take extra saftey precautions to protect their health, PCHD officials say.

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Pima County Health Department:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your health care provider.

