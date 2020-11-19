Pima County Health Dept. stockpiled PPE, safety equipment to avoid shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. - After a surge of COVID-19 cases across the state during the summer, officials with the Pima County Health Department say they're prepared for another rise in cases.

“We were anticipating this already, putting in some bulk orders of supplies and equipment so we could be ready for that same level of distribution that we had earlier on in the pandemic," said Louie Valenzuela, who works with the Pima County Health Department.

Valenzuela told KGUN9 the county has stockpiled a wide range of items they will be supplying all throughout the county.

“It’s personal protective equipment, masks, gowns, gloves," said Valenzuela.

Along with personal protective equipment, Valenzuela said the county has also stored technological equipment hospitals might need.

“We do have some higher level healthcare equipment that we distribute. If our hospitals need ventilators that’s something we looked into stockpiling and we will provide," he said.

The county health department supplies local hospitals, healthcare centers and many more with PPE and other necessities.

“Healthcare institutions all the way from hospice and home health to our larger hospitals, schools and private charter and school districts and also the business community," he said.

Another item county health department officials say they have plenty of is testing kits.

“We do stockpile test kits as well for healthcare institutions and other congregate settings that need test kits," said Valenzuela.