Pima County Health Department warns of potential phone scams

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is warning residents about potential phone scams.

In a tweet Tuesday, the health department said they've gotten reports of calls from an automated bot claiming to be from the health department or 'paradigm labs,' and claims the person who answered the phone call tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health department, the reports that the calls are coming from is this number 520-724-1006.

The health department says they do not use automated calls for test results.