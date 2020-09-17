Pima County Health Department to Offer Pop-up COVID-19 Testing

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Pima County Health Department is partnering with federal and state agencies to offer COVID-19 testing, with an emphasis on those who haven't been tested already.
“It’s exciting to provide additional tests for folks who may not have easy access to our permanent testing facility, whether it’s because of their jobs or other barriers,” Graves said. “Asymptomatic or presymptomatic COVID-19 transmission is a major factor driving this pandemic, so the more we can find the virus in folks who think they’re otherwise healthy and isolate them from others, we can slow the spread,” said Spencer Graves, Program Manager for the Pima County Health and Human Services.
The tests are completely free and while preregistration is encouraged, you can also register on the spot.
Tests will take place across Tucson and in Green Valley.
You can click here to preregister.
Health officials say test results are available in 3-5 days.
This is a list of scheduled pop-up testing sites.
- September 17, 8 a.m-12 p.m at the United Community Health Center in Green Valley 1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614
- September 17, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. on Fourth Avenue 522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ
- September 18, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. at the Green Valley Presbyterian Church on 2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622
- September 18, 7 p.m.-10 p.m at Dirtbags on 1800 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719
- September 19, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Green Valley Presbyterian Church on 2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622
- September 19, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at University Boulevard on 825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719
- September 22, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the United Community Health Center on 1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614
- September 24. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on Fourth Avenue 522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ
- September 24. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at University Boulevard on 825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719