Pima County Health Department offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a matter of seconds, Dr. Colin Bamford got his third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine.

"I'm a doctor. It's a good idea for us to get extra protection," said Bamford.

Pima County Health Department started providing booster shots at multiple clinics, this week.

"I'm here for the third Pfizer shot. I have chronic kidney disease. I'm also an educator. I work with a couple charter schools here in Tucson. Because we're eligible to get the booster shot, I thought it'd be a good time to come on out," said COVID-19 booster shot recipient, Michael Olgeyn.

Olgeyn got his third shot at Abrams Public Health Center and no appointment was needed.

"What we're really trying to do is make sure the community stays healthy. Given the waning efficacy on it, we want to make sure it is bolstered so anyone who is immunocompromised, or at risk, can have access to a safe lifestyle," said Pima County Health Department Program Manager, Spencer Graves.

Only some are eligible for the booster, right now. One must have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago and meet the following criteria, established by the CDC:



"That gamut runs pretty widely. You can qualify based on a number of criteria," said Graves.

Pima County plans to supply up to 258,700 Pfizer booster shots from October-December 2021. If you have yet to receive your first dose, Graves said, "Please come out and get it. It's still available. We're still waiting for you. We're more than willing to provide that locally for you."

For a full list of vaccine clinics and hours in Pima County, click here.