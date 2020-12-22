Pima County Health: 4,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of health care workers have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County.

According to the Pima County Health Department, approximately 4,714 doses of the vaccine have already administered. Another 6,856 are registered to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the coming days.

Those registrations include about 5,000 healthcare professionals with Banner and about 1,800 with TMC.

TMC is reportedly still building out their vaccination schedule, and the number of registrations will grow in the coming days.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two doses, with the second administered three weeks after the first.