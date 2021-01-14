Pima County: First 20k vaccine appointments filled in 2 hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All available COVID-19 vaccine time slots were booked by Pima County residents Thursday just hours after the registration process opened up to people 75 and older.

According to a press release from the County, the public's response to the beginning of phase 1B has been a success.

"In just two hours, more than 20,000 Pima County residents were able to register to get appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department Director in a joint statement.

More than 20,000 people signed up to get COVID-19 vaccines in 2 hours; more vaccine on the way. Read full statement: https://t.co/ypIy6Ljn0E — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) January 14, 2021

Garcia also acknowledged the frustration some have felt after the vaccination appointments were allotted so quickly.

"This is causing frustration for members of the public who are still trying to get vaccination appointments at the County's vaccine registration portal," he said in the statement. "More appointments will be made available as we confirm with the state increased distribution of vaccines to Pima County and as two other vaccination centers come online next week focused on educators and people employed in protective services."

Two other vaccination centers will open next week focused on educators and people who work in protective services, the county's press release said.

Once the cutoff age is lowered to 65, more than 400,000 people will be due for the COVID-19 shot in Pima County.

To check for appointment openings in the future, visit the county's website.