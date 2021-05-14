Pima County expected to adopt CDC mask guidelines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the CDC guidance, Pima County is expected to change the mask mandate rules. The Pima County Board of Supervisors will be holding an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the topic.

"When the Board of Supervisors meets, we will be discussing and then implementing, formalizing, the recommendations of the CDC," Dr. Matt Heinz, a Pima County Supervisor, said. "I very strongly believe will also be consistent with the recommendations of our health department."

While the guidelines are relaxed this applies to only those who are fully vaccinated and in certain situations. However, Heinz said policing a new mask policy will be largely up to people.

"It's a good faith effort," Heinz said. "When nobody was vaccinated because we didn't have a vaccine, we were relying on people to do their duty. Socially distance, stay home when they could, and wear a mask when you have to go out in public. This is kind of the same thing."

He also added he hopes that this leads to more people getting vaccinated.

Today was also the first day those in the 12 to 15 age range were able to get vaccinated. If you are looking to get a vaccine, click here for more information.

