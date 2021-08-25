Pima County expands COVID testing services

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID-19 antigen testing services will be expanding starting this weekend, the Pima County Health Department says.
With testing services being expanded, operations at the Abrams Public Health Center (3950 S. Country Club Road) will be open five days per week, Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The antigen testing is a nasal swab method that will show results within 15 minutes, and those results will be given on-site, according to the health department. The testing free.
Individuals who receive a positive test result will be advised to follow quarantine guidance as soon as possible.
Those who are interested in getting vaccinated can receive a free vaccine on the third floor of the Abrams Center Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is expected to be readily available, but are dependent on available funding.
The county’s expanded testing program coincides with limits imposed by the state on funding for testing. In a letter to federal lawmakers from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, the State of Arizona allocated to Pima County about $14.4 million, or about 3.4 percent, of $416 million in federal funds designated for epidemiology and lab services. Pima County has spent more than $49 million on COVID-19 testing since the beginning of the pandemic.